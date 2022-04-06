TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is voicing concerns about staffing issues that are limiting its ability to respond to some calls for service.

The sheriff’s office said its staffing levels are very low, at just 1.06 deputies per 1,000 citizens, trailing all nearby counties. Out of the 67 counties in the state, Pasco County is 64th for the ratio of deputies to citizens served, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The agency said Sheriff Chris Nocco asked the Board of County Commissioners for help during a recent session.

Source: Pasco Sheriff’s Office

“As we work to make sure that priority calls, which threaten life and public safety, are responded to as quickly as possible, this lack of staffing directly impacts our ability to respond to non-life threatening and non-public safety threatening calls for service and proactive traffic enforcement,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

The sheriff’s office said it will continue to work with commissioners to address the concern.