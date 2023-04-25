HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco is expected to discuss a recent arrest related to a homicide investigation at a news conference Tuesday.

In a news release Monday, the sheriff’s office said Oscar Adrian Solis, 30, was arrested in connection to a death that occurred on April 21 in Holiday. Jail records indicate Solis is charged with homicide while engaged in a robbery.

Deputies were called at around 12:10 p.m. to the 3400 block of Moog Road for a reported death. The sheriff’s office has not provided any details about the victim or how they died.

Oscar Adrian Solis, 30 (Pasco County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators spent the weekend searching the neighborhood for evidence. The county’s dive team searched a canal behind the property and collected samples of the water for forensic analysis.

Solis is also charged with a felony parole violation and a misdemeanor charge of failing to register as a convicted felon.

You can watch Sheriff Nocco’s news conference in the live video player above at 12:15 p.m.