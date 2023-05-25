PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco will be joined by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and several other officials to discuss arrests made in a recent human trafficking case Thursday afternoon.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office are expected to join Sheriff Nocco and Attorney General Moody at 1 p.m.

In a press release Wednesday, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said additional information will not be made available until the afternoon news conference.

This is a developing story.