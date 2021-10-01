Pasco County sends crews to address Dade City flooding issue

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – For the first time in a long time, Miguel Aviles has a smile on his face. For months, his property in Dade City has been flooding during heavy rainfall.

He called the county time and time again, but claims his concerns fell on deaf ears then he contacted 8 On Your Side.

On Thursday, a county crew was out on Fort King Road, digging a swale to divert the water into two nearby drains. Aviles is hopeful the fix will work.

“It felt good yesterday actually seeing a crew out here and it’s all because you came out here and put pressure on the county,” said Aviles. “I’m very thankful to you guys. If it hadn’t been for the pressure that you supplied and the exposure of the lack of maintenance by the county, we would still be in the same boat.”

Speaking of boats, that’s what you generally needed during a heavy rain, to get to Vicki and Robert Brendel’s front door. During one storm, they ended up with six inches of water in their living room. Vicki is praying it won’t happen again.

“We just want to be able to know that if it rains we’re not having panic attacks because if it rains hard, the water is coming in,” said Vicki Brendel. “We are hoping and praying that this is the solution and we don’t have the problem. “

PJ Gray’s property also flooded. It’s been a frustrating year.

“We’ve been complaining, and complaining and complaining for months on end,” said Gray, who walked up to the culvert to see the progress. “It’s not the solution, but I think it’s going to help fix the problem. In the end, if the county would maintain their own property and their own drainage system, we wouldn’t be in this position.”

A county public works representative told us crews still have to return to the site to put down sod to prevent future runoff.