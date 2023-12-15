Video above: Family hopes to see safety improvements after teenager killed going to school

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County has secured a grant for safety improvements after a 15-year-old riding a bicycle was killed Thursday morning while going to school.

County officials confirmed Friday to News Channel 8 that they received a grant to add a sidewalk along Kitten Trail from Hicks Road to Giddyup Lane. The county will also be adding a school speed zone on Kitten Trail from Hicks Road to a quarter-mile east of Cobra Way.

Officials will begin designing the sidewalk in the next few weeks.

The county said it will also be adding the area to an annual review of roads that need streetlights.

“Pasco County extends our deepest sympathies to the family, friends and classmates of the young bicyclist involved in the fatal crash along Kitten Trail this week,” county officials said in a statement.

The county said it welcomes the community’s help in identifying areas in need of improvement.

“Safety in our growing communities will always be our top priority,” officials said.

On Thursday, Myles Farago was biking to school when a black Dodge Charger hit him from behind. Farago’s family has called for safety improvements in the area after the crash.

A change.org petition calling for a sidewalk and streetlights on Kitten Trail has more than 600 signatures as of Friday afternoon.