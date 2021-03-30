Pasco County Schools will only offer in-person learning next school year, superintendent says

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County superintendent announced Tuesday that the county will only provide in-person learning again starting this fall.

Superintendent of Schools Kurt Browning said the county will no longer offer the mySchool Online option next school year “based on trends, data, and our goal of doing what’s best for our students and staff.”

“Despite our best efforts, our data show that many students that opted for mySchool Online are not succeeding academically and would benefit from a return to in person learning,” Browning announced.

He also cited mental health challenges students have faced learning at home during the pandemic.

The superintendent said there will be no changes to Pasco eSchool.