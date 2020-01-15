Pasco County School Board votes to close Hudson Elementary School

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – On Tuesday night at the Pasco County School Board meeting, board members voted unanimously to close Hudson Elementary School at the end of this school year

Back on Dec. 17, a proposal was made to the School Board to shut down Hudson Elementary and to reassign students to different schools.

Superintendent of Schools Kurt Browning released this statement following the motion to approve the closure of the school:

It is never an easy or desirable task to close a school. That said, the closure of HES is not only necessary but also is inevitable. It is also preferable that we take action rather than leaving the decision to the state. School grades have been a concern for almost a decade. In the last nine years, with additional supports provided, there has only been one year that the school received a “C” grade. Despite the additional supports and high impact leadership at the school, in the remaining eight years, the school received either a “D” or an “F” grade. This is unacceptable for these students and our community, and it’s past time for bold measures to provide HES students hope and opportunity for future success. Kurt Browning

Hudson Elementary School will close at the end of the school year and a public rezoning process will begin to relocate students at Hudson Elementary.

According to Browning, district staff already has been working on the transition plan for students, staff, and administrators and the school has also conducted a meeting at for parents and teachers to address questions or concerns.

The proposal also included the construction of a K-8 school in east Pasco and a 6-12 school in the greater Land O’ Lakes area.

LATEST POSTS