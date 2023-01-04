TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Students in the Pasco County School District will soon be required to use bathrooms aligned with their biological sex assigned at birth.

Superintendent Kurt Browning made the announcement Tuesday, citing a recent ruling by a federal appeals court that restricts transgender students’ access to bathrooms.

In Drew Adams v. the School Board of St. Johns County, Florida, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta ruled that students’ access to bathroom was not protected by the constitution.

The case involved Drew Adams, a transgender male and former student at Nease High School. Adams sued the district after the school required him to use either the girls’ restroom or a gender-neutral, single-stall bathroom.

In the 7-4 decision, the court ruled the school did not discriminate against transgender students based on sex or violate Title IX, a federal civil rights law that protects people from discrimination on the basis of sex in educational programs and activities that receive federal assistance.

“The school board policy advances the important governmental objective of protecting students’ privacy in school bathrooms,” Judge Barbara Lagoa wrote in the majority opinion.

Browning says students will now be required to use restrooms based on their biological sex at birth. Transgender students will be able to use a private single-stall bathroom.

Browning gave the district 30 days to put the new policy in place.