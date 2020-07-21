Pasco County Schools superintendent recommends delaying the start of 2020 school year

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Superintendent Kurt Browning has recommended a two-week delay to the start of the school year, with students returning on August 24.

Browning says teachers would return on August 17, students were originally expected to return to school Aug. 10.

Browning says the health of students, teachers, and other staff members went into the decision.

“Parents, teachers, and staff have made it abundantly clear that they to have concerns,” Browning said.

Browning said as schools prepare to reopen in August campuses need to be as healthy and safe as possible but did factor in concerns as schools reopen.

“I have to be brutally honest here even with the delay there are no absolutely guarantees that the infection rate will improve in that time or that we will have a clear idea whether or not our community has turned the corner in terms of COVID-19,” Browning said.

Browning did hint at a plan to make up for the lost time following the push back but did not state what that plan would be.

Pinellas County Schools made a similar announcement this evening.

