Pasco County Schools: Masks required for remainder of the school year

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County School District has announced masks will be required for the remainder of the school year on campus and in school buildings.

In a memo sent to News Channel 8, the school district says that the mask policy remains in effect for students, staff, and visitors for the 2020-21 school year.

“As a school district, we have worked together to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our schools, and masks have played a large role in that effort.”

Student’s last day according to Pasco County School’s calendar is May 26.

Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran had previously asked school superintendents to make face masks voluntary for the 2021-22 school year.

Corcoran sent a letter on April 14 to every school district superintendent that stated “we ask that districts which currently are implementing a mandated face covering policy, revise their policy to be voluntary for the 2021-2022 school year.”

Pasco County schools says that decision still remains up in the air. “We remain optimistic that masks will no longer be necessary in the fall, and are making plans for a much more normal 2021-22 school year”