PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Schools Superintendent Kurt Browning issued a new revision Wednesday regarding cellphone usage among students in the classroom for the upcoming school year.

In a video statement, Browning said the revisions were decided upon during a school board meeting Tuesday night. The superintendent said the board sat down and proposed the changes after seeking input from students, parents, teachers, and administrators.

The policies were designed to address three new issues: safety, mental health, and loss of instructional time.

“We can’t control what students do on their own time, but we need to ensure school is a much-needed break from screen time and social media,” Browning said.

We all know cellphones are an important way to communicate. Parents would like to know when their child is at school and safe, so a text or call could be and should be an option, but teachers know phones can be used as endless sources of entertainment that can get in the way of learning.

“Too far often, [phones] are used by students to post threats, rumors, or bullying behavior on social media. We have got to get this behavior under control,” the superintendent said. “Parents have made it clear that they want their students to have their cellphones at school in cases of an emergency.”

For this upcoming 2023-24 school year, Pre-K through 5th-grade students will have to put their wireless devices on silent mode and out of view for the entire school day.

As for middle schoolers, their cellphones will need to be put on silent mode and out of view for the entire day, except during lunch and at a time authorized by a teacher for learning.

“When students are engaged on their cellphones, scanning social media, sending texts surfing the web, they are not engaged in schoolwork. We’re determined to make the most of instructional time in our schools,” Browning continued.

Lastly, for high schoolers, phones need to be on silent and put away except for lunch, in between classes, and during a time authorized by a teacher for learning.

“We believe these rules take into account the needs of parents who want to know their students can call or text them in an emergency. And we believe it meets the needs of teachers who are frustrated with students who are constantly distracted and provides teachers with the flexibility to authorize the use of cellphones when appropriate,” Browning said.

To conclude his video statement, Browning said he believes this new policy is fair to students and “will create an environment that is more conducive to focusing on what [they’re at school for], and that is teaching and learning.”

He added that he and the school board will continue to communicate about the newly implemented cellphone rules as the school year approaches.