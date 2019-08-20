Pasco County Schools enters viral chicken sandwich war with cafeteria sandwich

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Schools has thrown their hat, or chicken sandwich, into the viral Twitter chicken war between Popeyes, Wendy’s, and Chick-Fil-A.

It all started Monday, August 12 when Popeyes released their brand new chicken sandwich. Some people didn’t like it, but a lot more seemed to love it. Regardless of your preference, a chicken sandwich cold war was underway.

Bun + Chicken + Pickles = all the ❤️ for the original. pic.twitter.com/qBAIIxZx5v — Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) August 19, 2019

Y’all out here fighting about which of these fools has the second best chicken sandwich. pic.twitter.com/4v9RJFgy0T — WENDY'S SPICY NUGGETS ARE BACK!!! (@Wendys) August 19, 2019

In a tongue-in-cheek play on the chicken sandwich trend, the official Twitter account for Pasco County Schools tweeted this:

They do say the chain restaurants aren’t ever as good as the local spots. Perhaps the Pasco school cafeterias have the fast-food restaurants beat here.