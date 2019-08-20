Pasco County Schools enters viral chicken sandwich war with cafeteria sandwich

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Schools has thrown their hat, or chicken sandwich, into the viral Twitter chicken war between Popeyes, Wendy’s, and Chick-Fil-A.
It all started Monday, August 12 when Popeyes released their brand new chicken sandwich. Some people didn’t like it, but a lot more seemed to love it. Regardless of your preference, a chicken sandwich cold war was underway.
In a tongue-in-cheek play on the chicken sandwich trend, the official Twitter account for Pasco County Schools tweeted this:
They do say the chain restaurants aren’t ever as good as the local spots. Perhaps the Pasco school cafeterias have the fast-food restaurants beat here.