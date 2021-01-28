Pasco County Schools employees 65+ to receive COVID-19 vaccine

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Schools employees aged 65 and older will soon be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The district, in partnership with the Pasco County Department of Health and the Pasco Department of Emergency Management, will begin offering the COVID-19 vaccine to employees starting the first weekend in February.

The first of the two vaccine doses are scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 7. A second dose has been scheduled for Sunday, March 7.

The vaccinations will be appointment only and will take place at two locations, one in New Port Richey and one in Land O’Lakes.

“This is a tremendous first step in addressing the health concerns of hundreds of our employees,” said Kurt Browning, the superintendent of Pasco Schools. “This is just the start. Ultimately, we hope to offer the vaccine to all our employees who want to be vaccinated.”