Pasco County schools considering limiting parents recording videos on campus

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A new policy could soon be in place at Pasco County Schools, but this one is for parents.

According to a school district spokesperson, talks of a new policy regarding parents taking pictures and videos started after a YouTube post.

Spokesperson Linda Cobbe told 8 On Your Side that a family with children in the district recorded video inside one of the schools and posted it online to their popular YouTube channel.

The district then received complaints from upset parents who claimed their kids were shown in the video.

“We had several contacts from parents who were concerned about it. We’re concerned about the safety of the school and the students in it, so we decided that we need to have a policy that doesn’t allow recording without permission,” said Cobbe.

If a new rule passes, parents, visitors and volunteers would need permission to record videos or take photos.

If passed, and someone violated the rule, they could be kicked off campus.

The rule would not apply at things like sporting events or afterschool activities.

“There’s no expectation of privacy at a sporting event or a performance. So this doesn’t affect that. This is only within the classroom, within the hallway, within the school,” said Cobbe.

There is a public hearing Tuesday at the school board office at 6 p.m. for anyone with concerns to weigh in.