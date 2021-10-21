Pasco County schools call for National Guard assistance with bus driver shortage, spokesperson says

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Schools District reached out to the National Guard through their local Emergency Operations Center to help alleviate their bus driver shortage.

The shortage has become an issue throughout the Tampa Bay area and school leaders in Pasco County have discussed changing school start times in hopes of maximizing the number of bus drivers available in making sure students spend enough time in the classroom.

“We can spread the drivers out and use fewer drivers to carry the same number of kids. It’s an unfortunate place that we find ourselves and nobody is happy about it including this superintendent,” Pasco County Superintendent Kurt Browning said.

Under the proposed plan, the district would implement a four-tier plan with schools starting at 7:10, 8:10, 9:10 and 10:10 respectively.

The request was denied by the EOC because there is not a state emergency that would trigger an activation of the National Guard. It is unknown if Gov. Ron DeSantis would issue a state emergency order.

The Pasco County School Board will allow public comment on the matter during their regularly scheduled meeting on Nov. 2.

If approved the schedule changes won’t go into effect until January.