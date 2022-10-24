TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Schools announced on Monday that a total of 51 schools have been approved to participate in the Afterschool Meals Program.
The Afterschool Meals Program is a subset of the Child Care Food Program. The program is designed to provide nutritious meals to children participating in afterschool programs on campus.
Approved schools hosting programs and activities (including PLACE) after school hours will be able to provide meals.
The following schools have been approved for the program:
- Anclote Elementary
- Calusa Elementary
- Centennial Elementary
- Chasco Elementary
- C. W. Taylor Elementary
- Cotee River Elementary
- Cypress Elementary
- Fox Hollow Elementary
- Gulf Highlands Elementary
- Gulf Trace Elementary
- Gulfside Elementary
- James M. Marlowe Elementary
- Lacoochee Elementary
- M. P. Locke Elementary
- Moon Lake Elementary
- New River Elementary
- Pasco Elementary
- Quail Hollow Elementary
- Richey Elementary
- R.B. Cox Elementary
- San Antonio Elementary
- Schrader Elementary
- Seven Springs Elementary
- Shady Hills Elementary
- Sunray Elementary
- Mary Giella Elementary
- West Zephyrhills Elementary
- Woodland Elementary
- Bayonet Middle
- Centennial Middle
- Chasco Middle
- Crews Lake Middle
- Gulf Middle
- Hudson Middle
- Pasco Middle
- Paul R. Smith Middle
- R.B. Stewart Middle
- River Ridge Middle/High
- Anclote High
- Fivay High
- Gulf High
- East Pasco Education Academy
- Hudson High
- Pasco High
- Wendell Krinn Technical High
- Zephyrhills High
- Athenian Academy
- Dayspring Academy
- Learning Lodge Academy
- Plato Academy