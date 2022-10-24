TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Schools announced on Monday that a total of 51 schools have been approved to participate in the Afterschool Meals Program.

The Afterschool Meals Program is a subset of the Child Care Food Program. The program is designed to provide nutritious meals to children participating in afterschool programs on campus.

Approved schools hosting programs and activities (including PLACE) after school hours will be able to provide meals.

The following schools have been approved for the program: