Pasco County Schools announce graduation dates for class of 2020

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Schools announced the rescheduled graduation dates for the class of 2020.

School officials have delayed ceremonies until August out of an abundance of caution due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Below are the dates for the rescheduled ceremonies:

Wednesday, August 5

Marchman Technical College – Time TBD at River Ridge High School

Friday, August 7

Pasco High School – 7:30 p.m. at Pasco High Stadium

Monday, August 10

Pasco eSchool – 6 p.m. at River Ridge High School

Tuesday, August 11

Wendell Krinn Technical High School – 6 p.m. at Wendell Krinn Technical High

Wednesday, August 12

Gulf High School – 11 a.m. at Yuengling Center

Anclote High School – 3 p.m. at Yuengling Center

Cypress Creek High School – 7 p.m. at Yuengling Center

Thursday, August 13

River Ridge High School – 11 a.m. at Yuengling Center

Zephyrhills High School – 3 p.m. at Yuengling Center

Wiregrass Ranch High School – 7 p.m. at Yuengling Center

Friday, August 14

Hudson High School – 11 a.m. at Yuengling Center

Land O'Lakes High School – 3 p.m. at Yuengling Center

Wesley Chapel High School – 7 p.m. at Yuengling Center

Saturday, August 15

Fivay High School – 9 a.m. at Yuengling Center

Sunlake High School – 1 p.m. at Yuengling Center

James W Mitchell High School – 6 p.m. at Yuengling Center

For more information, click here.

