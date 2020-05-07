Breaking News
Pasco County Schools announce graduation dates for class of 2020

Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Schools announced the rescheduled graduation dates for the class of 2020.

School officials have delayed ceremonies until August out of an abundance of caution due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Below are the dates for the rescheduled ceremonies:

Wednesday, August 5

  • Marchman Technical College – Time TBD at River Ridge High School

Friday, August 7

  • Pasco High School – 7:30 p.m. at Pasco High Stadium

Monday, August 10

  • Pasco eSchool – 6 p.m. at River Ridge High School

Tuesday, August 11

  • Wendell Krinn Technical High School – 6 p.m. at Wendell Krinn Technical High

Wednesday, August 12

  • Gulf High School – 11 a.m. at Yuengling Center
  • Anclote High School – 3 p.m. at Yuengling Center
  • Cypress Creek High School – 7 p.m. at Yuengling Center

Thursday, August 13

  • River Ridge High School – 11 a.m. at Yuengling Center
  • Zephyrhills High School – 3 p.m. at Yuengling Center
  • Wiregrass Ranch High School – 7 p.m. at Yuengling Center

Friday, August 14

  • Hudson High School – 11 a.m. at Yuengling Center
  • Land O’Lakes High School – 3 p.m. at Yuengling Center
  • Wesley Chapel High School – 7 p.m. at Yuengling Center

Saturday, August 15

  • Fivay High School – 9 a.m. at Yuengling Center
  • Sunlake High School – 1 p.m. at Yuengling Center
  • James W Mitchell High School – 6 p.m. at Yuengling Center

For more information, click here.

