NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A New Port Richey school aid was arrested after authorities said she helped a high school student hide a gun so he would not be criminally charged.

According to the New Port Richey Police Department, officers were investigating a shots-fired call near Van Buren and Main Street Monday when they learned that a group of minors had been involved in purchasing several illegal firearms.

Police say one of the minors involved attended Gulf High School and asked 20-year-old Gulf High School Disciplinary Aid, Emily Medina, for help following the shooting. That’s when police said Medina drove the minor away from the shooting scene.

It was later discovered that Medina hid the boy’s firearms at her home so he would not be criminally charged. Police say Medina hid two handguns, ammunition, and a backpack, all items recovered from her home.

Pasco County School Board officials were notified of the incident.

Medina was arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and tampering with evidence. Additional charges may be pending.