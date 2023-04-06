PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The scallop season in Pasco County has been extended this year, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced Thursday.

In partnership with the county, the FWC extended the open season to harvest scallops in the area to 37 days instead of 10 on a trial basis.

The recreational bay scallop season for Pasco County begins on July 1 and ends on Aug. 6, allowing the harvest to kick off during the weekend before the Fourth of July holiday.

“Extending the season will increase the economic benefits from this popular recreational fishery to local communities in the region,” Jessica McCawley, Division of Marine Fisheries Management Director said in a statement.” We will continue these efforts by exploring long-term season options for future years via the formal rulemaking process.”

According to the FWC, scallops may only be collected by hand, a landing, or a dip net. There is also no commercial harvest allowed for bay scallops in Florida.

For information on bay scallop regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “Bay Scallops” under the “Crabs, Lobster and other Shellfish” tab.