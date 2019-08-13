Pasco County raising money to put ‘Stop the Bleed’ kits in all schools

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County leaders have come together for a grassroots effort to “Stop the Bleed.”

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, tax collector’s office, school district and other county departments are raising money to put “Stop The Bleed” kits in every school in the county. The kits are packed with supplies to help stop victims with severe injuries from bleeding out before emergency responders arrive.

“What we do is save lives,” said Sheriff Chris Nocco at a press conference on Tuesday. “Saving lives in a school, in a business, in a place of worship. That’s what we do, we’re in the business of saving lives.”

The kits, which include everything from bandages, combat gauze and a tourniquet range in price from $600 to $700, Nocco said. They are raising money to purchase 83 more for county schools, and hopefully more for businesses and places of worship.

Nocco says the county is accepting donations through the charities section on the sheriff’s office website, which you can find by clicking here.