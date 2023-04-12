A closeup of the locking mechanism of a closed jail cell with welded iron bars on a dimly lit dark background – 3D render

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 39-year-old Pasco County prison guard was found guilty of sexual abuse of an inmate while employed at the Coleman Federal Correction Complex.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida, a federal jury found Fiona Eyana Palmer, 39, of Wesley Chapel, guilty of sexual abuse of an inmate.

According to evidence presented at trial, Palmer, who was working as a correctional officer at the time, engaged in sexual acts with an inmate at the prison.

Two recorded phone calls between Palmer and the inmate revealed she discussed the sexual acts and offered to send money to a relative of the inmate.

Palmer faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in federal prison. Her sentencing hearing will be scheduled for a later date. Palmer was indicted on December 20, 2022.