NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — The wet season is bringing heavier rain to Pasco County, meaning more flooding on local roads. That recent rain and the upcoming forecast sent Billy Kay to stuff his own sandbags.

“It’s really crazy,” Kay said. “I was not expecting that at all.”

The Seven Springs resident came home yesterday to find his garage had flooded.

“I didn’t really think that it was going to be that bad until I came home and I seen that all the mulch that I put out and everything else like that was destroyed,” Kay explained. “Then I looked around the neighbor’s house and all their stuff is destroyed.”

Pasco County is offering residents two, 24/7, self-serve sandbag stations. One is at the Magnolia Valley Golf Course in New Port Richey, and the other at the Public Works C-Barn in San Antonio.

Unfortunately, Kay needed that sand earlier.

“The stench inside of my garage is horrible,” Kay said. “I probably lost a couple thousand dollars worth of stuff in there that I have to replace.”

Kay told 8 On Your Side there was four to five inches of water in his garage — and there’s still standing water in Seven Springs.

Seven Springs is one of the hardest hit neighborhoods in Pasco County. There’s also been heavy localized flooding at Grand Boulevard at Dove Drive and Little Road at Ridge Road.

“There’s no proper drainage in certain areas,” Kay said. “And then dips in the road and there’s no warning signs or anything like that. So it makes it hard.”

With the rain not expected to let up until Sept. 11, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office put out a message, reminding drivers to be cautious, and not try to cross any flooded area. If you see any debris or downed power lines, alert officials immediately.

In Polk County, sandbags are available at Roadway Maintenance Units through September 14 from 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. each day. According to Polk County Fire Rescue, sandbag locations are:

Mulberry – 900 NE 5th St., Mulberry, (863) 519-4734

Lakeland – 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland (863) 815-6701

Fort Meade – 1061 NE 9th St., Fort Meade (863) 285-6588

Frostproof – 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof (863) 635-7879

Auburndale – 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale (863) 965-5524

Dundee – 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee, (863) 421-3367

Poinciana Park – corner of Lake Hatchineha Road and Marigold Ave.

A maximum of 10 sandbags will be provided to each household to help prevent water intrusion into the home.

In Manatee County, you can pick up free sandbags at three self-serve locations starting September 14 through September 23. Those spots are:

Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5831 15 th Street East, Bradenton 34203

Street East, Bradenton 34203 Desoto Square Mall, 303 301 Blvd. W., Bradenton 34205

Stormwater Facility, 5311 39th Street E, Bradenton 34208

There is a 10 bag limit per business. You can register online or call 941-742-5655 for more information.