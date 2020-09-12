Sandbags available in Pasco County in anticipation of Tropical Storm Sally

Pasco County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Premium Image – WFLA Use Only

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)—With heavy downpours in the forecast for the weekend due to Tropical Storm Sally, Pasco County is reminding residents to take advantage of three sandbag stations that are available to help protect your property from potential flooding.

Sand and sandbags are available at the following locations:

  • Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn): 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio
  • Magnolia Valley Golf Course: 7223 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey
  • Pasco Fire Rescue Station 17: 2951 Seven Springs Blvd., New Port Richey

The stations are self-serve and open 24 hours. Residents should bring their own shovel and be prepared to fill your own sandbag. Sand will only be restocked between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss