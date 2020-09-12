Sandbags available in Pasco County in anticipation of Tropical Storm Sally

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)—With heavy downpours in the forecast for the weekend due to Tropical Storm Sally, Pasco County is reminding residents to take advantage of three sandbag stations that are available to help protect your property from potential flooding.

Sand and sandbags are available at the following locations:

Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn): 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio

Magnolia Valley Golf Course: 7223 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey

Pasco Fire Rescue Station 17: 2951 Seven Springs Blvd., New Port Richey

The stations are self-serve and open 24 hours. Residents should bring their own shovel and be prepared to fill your own sandbag. Sand will only be restocked between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

