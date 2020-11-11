Pasco County opens sandbag locations as Eta lashes coast

PASCO CO., Fla (WFLA) – As tropical storm Eta picks up strength, coastal counties are bracing for a storm that could bring high winds and lots of rain to the Tampa Bay area.

Pasco County officials are urging residents to be prepared. The public works office has set up self-serve sandbag locations, where residents can find bags and sand. You’ll have to bring your own shovel.

Pasco County supplies 30 sand bags per household.

The bags can be picked up at the following locations:

Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn),30908 Warder Road, San Antonio

Magnolia Valley Golf Course. 7223 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey

Pasco Fire Rescue Station 17, 2951 Seven Springs Blvd., New Port Richey

Veterans Memorial Park, 14333 Hicks Road, Hudson

The Coast Guard is warning ports of Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Manatee County to brace for gale force winds from the storm. Ships are asked to keep inventory of vessels at a minimum, and people with boats should seek safe harbor. Most bridges will be locked down eight hours before winds are expected.

