PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — First responders lifted a horse out of a pool in Pasco County on Tuesday.

Pasco County Fire Rescue was called to a home on Frontier Drive at around 5:30 p.m. to remove a horse that was stuck an above-ground pool.

In a Facebook post, the fire department said the horse was standing on a deck before falling into the water.

Crews climbed into the pool and strapped a harness to the horse before using “large animal rescue equipment” to hoist it out of the water.

“We are happy to report that the horse is in good condition,” Pasco County Fire Rescue wrote. “Thank you to everyone who responded and worked vigilantly to save a life!”