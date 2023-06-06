NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist from New Port Richey died in a crash on Tuesday morning.

The collision happened at the intersection of Trouble Creek Road and Whitetail Lane at 10 a.m., according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist was heading east on Trouble Creek Road “at a high rate of speed,” according to FHP, when a SUV turned into its path. The vehicles collided and came to rest in the eastbound lanes of Trouble Creek Road.

The motorcyclist, identified as a 49-year-old man from New Port Richey died from his injuries at the site of the crash. FHP said he was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

The SUV driver was identified as an 80-year-old man, also from New Port Richey. FHP said he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries in the collision.