Pasco County implements mandatory face mask ordinance effective immediately

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County administrator has issued an executive order requiring everyone in the county to wear face masks while indoors at public businesses effective immediately.

Face Covering Order Requirements:

Face coverings should cover nose and mouth

Order applies to all businesses and county government facilities open to the public

Businesses must ensure compliance with this Order

Businesses in violation of this Order could face a fine of up to $250

Exceptions to the order include children under the age of two and anyone with existing health condition that would be complicated by wearing a mask

The Pasco County School Board said Tuesday the order will not affect students in public schools, but masks will be required for school employees and visitors. Pasco schools are expected to resume in August.

If you live in Pasco County and would like a free face mask, you can pick one up at a public library, the Pasco County Tax Collector’s office, or the West Pasco County Government Center.

To read the full Order, please visit: bit.ly/2Yp8AxE

“If you feel compelled to report a violation of the Face Coverings Order, please call Pasco County Customer Service at 727.847.2411, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.“

