Pasco county man wins $1 million from Florida lottery scratch-off ticket

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pasco County man turned luck into ‘gold’ after he claimed a $1 million prize from the Florida Gold Rush Limited scratch-off lottery game.

Keith Anderson, 49, of Lutz claimed the prize after he purchased his winning scratch-off ticket from Lutz Petroleum at 18215 US Highway 41 North in Lutz. Anderson chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment of $795,000.

The retailer who sold him the winning scratch-off ticket will receive a $2,000 bonus commission.

According to the Florida Lottery, the $20 scratch-off game features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million. The game is also filled with 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000!