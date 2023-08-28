PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — One lucky Pasco County resident is well prepared ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia’s expected landfall in Florida after winning a million-dollar prize from the Florida Lottery.

Jackie Dombrowski, 34, of Holiday, claimed his $1 million prize from the $1,000,000 A Year for Life Spectacular scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Dombrowski chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000. His odds of winning the second-place prize were 1-in-185,709. A total of 175 million-dollar prizes remain to be claimed.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $1MM/YR/LF (MIN 25) 1-in-21,727,995 2 2 0 $1,000,000 1-in-185,709 234 175 59 $50,000 1-in-120,711 360 263 97 $20,000 1-in-20,091 2,163 1,598 565 $10,000 1-in-20,035 2,169 1,609 560 $5,000 1-in-5,006 8,681 6,453 2,228

Dombrowski bought his winning ticket from Winn-Dixie, located at 1640 US 19 North in Holiday. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $50 game features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and more than $1.6 billion in cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.