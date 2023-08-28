PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — One lucky Pasco County resident is well prepared ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia’s expected landfall in Florida after winning a million-dollar prize from the Florida Lottery.
Jackie Dombrowski, 34, of Holiday, claimed his $1 million prize from the $1,000,000 A Year for Life Spectacular scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Headquarters in Tallahassee.
Dombrowski chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000. His odds of winning the second-place prize were 1-in-185,709. A total of 175 million-dollar prizes remain to be claimed.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$1MM/YR/LF (MIN 25)
|1-in-21,727,995
|2
|2
|0
|$1,000,000
|1-in-185,709
|234
|175
|59
|$50,000
|1-in-120,711
|360
|263
|97
|$20,000
|1-in-20,091
|2,163
|1,598
|565
|$10,000
|1-in-20,035
|2,169
|1,609
|560
|$5,000
|1-in-5,006
|8,681
|6,453
|2,228
Dombrowski bought his winning ticket from Winn-Dixie, located at 1640 US 19 North in Holiday. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
The $50 game features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and more than $1.6 billion in cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.