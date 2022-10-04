Hand holding a quarter on a scratcher ticket with a pile of bills on top (Getty Images)

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Holiday man was arrested last Friday after going on an alleged crime spree, according to Pasco County deputies.

Deputies said Stefanos Papastefanou, 33, was charged in three separate burglaries on Sept. 27, Sept. 28, and Sept. 30 in which he broke into different businesses and stole lottery tickets, cigarettes, and various amounts of cash.

Arrest documents said in the Sept. 28 burglary, Papastefanou stole $1,450 in lottery tickets along with $250 worth of cigarette cartons and $300 in cash.

According to the sheriff’s office, Papastefanou cashed in one of the tickets within two hours of that burglary.

Deputies said the suspect admitted to committing the crimes after being read his rights.

He was charged with three counts of burglary of an unoccupied business, according to his jail record.