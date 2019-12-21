Pasco County man sentenced for federal hate crime receives no additional jail time

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pasco County man who pleaded guilty to what federal prosecutors called a hate crime will not spend any more time behind bars.

David Boileau, 58, learned his sentence of time served and a year of probation at Tampa’s federal courthouse Thursday. He is also ordered by the judge to stay away from the victim, her family and home.

Court documents obtained by 8 On Your Side described how Boileau terrorized an Iraqi refugee and her family in their Holiday neighborhood.

Prosecutors said Boileau went into the victim’s home without permission, threw screws at a car in her driveway and accused her family of being terrorists.

“Her local law enforcement stood up for her, her neighbors stood up for this family,” said Thania Clevenger, the Civil Rights Director for Florida’s chapter of the Council on Islamic-American Relations (CAIR).

CAIR-Florida issued a statement that the organization is disappointed with the “upsettingly lenient sentence” for Boileau.

“It was really just a lot of shock that he would not only not serve any more time, but that minimum supervision was given,” Clevenger told 8 On Your Side.

Clevenger said she sat in the courtroom as the victim described in emotional statement no longer wearing her hijab, a traditional Muslim headscarf, because of Boileau’s threats and intimidation.

“Heartbreaking to watch her change who she is and be uncomfortable in her own skin anymore,” Clevenger said.

8 On Your Side has learned Boileau no longer lives at his former address in Holiday. Clevenger said local law enforcement and the FBI have told neighbors if he goes back to the area to give them a call right away.

According to court documents, a federal defender wrote “Mr. Boileau’s untreated mental health condition – not racism – caused his unlawful conduct of interfering with the housing rights of his neighbor.”

The judge declined a request from the prosecutor for Boileau to wear a GPS electronic monitoring device during his supervised release.

“The reality is a person who has hatred in their heart and on top of that is mentally ill, the idea that monitoring is even more important, I think should be evident,” Clevenger said.

