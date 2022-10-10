HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) — A welfare check led Pasco County deputies to discover a man’s body in Hudson Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office said at around 2:15 p.m. Saturday, deputies were called to do a welfare check on a man believed to be living in a wooded area off US-19.

Nothing was found that day, but as deputies continued to investigate, they found the man’s body in the woods.

An arrest document from the Pasco Sheriff’s Office said that the victim, a witness, and a 45-year-old man named Tyreik Rooks were at a homeless camp behind the Best of Philly on US-19.

According to deputies, Rooks and the witness gave the victim $19 to make a drug purchase, but when the victim returned several hours later, he did not have the “agreed upon amount of narcotics.”

The document said Rooks then became upset and began hitting the victim with a machete. Both Rooks and the witness stepped away from the victim, but when they returned, they discovered that the victim was still alive and walking away, deputies said.

The arrest document said Rooks then took a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times.

Deputies said the witness told them that another witness, known as Witness 2 in the document, arrived at the campsite to get his backpack. Witness 1 gave him the backpack, and Witness 2 left but not before noticing blood on Rooks’ hand, according to the report.

Witness 1 left the camp afterward, but he told investigators that Rooks approached him several times to keep the witness from saying anything.

When questioned by deputies, Rooks told deputies that he had not seen the victim since Oct. 2 and did not know where he was.

According to the report, he kept lying until the investigator left the room, making him upset. He then told the truth and admitted to killing the man and burying him at the campsite.

Rooks was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder and taken to the Land O’Lakes Detention Center, deputies say.