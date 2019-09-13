Pasco County man guilty of harassing an Iraqi-American family

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Holiday man has been convicted of threatening and intimidating an Iraqi-American family to try to make them move out of their neighborhood.

Court records show 58-year-old David Allen Boileau pleaded guilty Thursday in Tampa federal court to criminal interference with a right to fair housing. The Holiday man faces up to a year in prison.

The family, now naturalized U.S. citizens, had immigrated to the United States from Iraq in 2015 through a refugee visa. Boileau was arrested in June following months of harassment.

Prosecutors say Boileau threw screws at a car parked on the family’s property, broke into their house and went through their mail. Boileau also made several derogatory statements regarding their national origin and religion, adding that he disliked Muslims and people of Middle Eastern descent.

