TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hudson man died Friday morning after he went cliff diving on the island of Kaua’i, according to local law enforcement.

The Kaua’i Police Department said that Shane Uzzel, 39, of Hudson was cliff diving near the village of Nawiliwili when he was swept out to sea.

A friend of Uzzel’s tried to find him but reported him missing when he lost track of him.

A U.S. Coast Guard cutter found Uzzel and tried to resuscitate him, but he later died at the Wilcox Hospital at 7:45 am.