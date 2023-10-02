TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pasco County man took home a $1 million prize in the “$1,000,000 a Year for Life” game from the Florida Lottery on Monday.

Maurice Ennis, 61, of San Antonio, claimed his winnings at the lottery headquarters in Tallahassee, according to a news release from the Florida Lottery.

The winning scratch-off ticket was purchased at Jiffy Food and Deli, located at 32951 College Avenue in San Antonio. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission from the Florida Lottery.

Ennis chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000. The “$1,000,000 a Year for Life” game costs $50 to play and has 1-in-4.5 overall odds of winning, according to the Florida Lottery.