PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The man accused of sexually battering a 6-year-old girl in New Port Richey has been found guilty.

Terelle Cole Jr., 25, will now face 12 years in state prison followed by three years of probation.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said a family member caught Cole sexually battering the girl in March 2019. Cole ran but was later located after investigators collected physical evidence and spoke to witnesses, according to deputies.

Investigators said a deputy found Cole driving near the Suncoast Parkway and SR-52.

In a previous report, a family member said she wanted Cole castrated for what he did to the child.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual battery, which is a capital felony.