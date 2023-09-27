HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pasco County man was arrested Tuesday in connection to the breach at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said 37-year-old Ryan Yates, of Holiday, was among the crowd of protestors who stormed their way into the U.S. Capitol building in an attempt to disrupt the count of electoral votes during the 2020 presidential election.

Authorities said Yates, dressed in a blue and burgundy hoodie and a camouflage baseball cap, entered the Capitol at 2:17 p.m. and stood near a group of protesters as they tried to break into the House floor.

About an hour later, authorities said Yates joined another effort to rush the Rotunda. When the group was surrounded by police, Yates was escorted out of the Capitol.

The 37-year-old was charged with civil disorder, entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Yates made his initial appearance Wednesday in the Middle District of Florida.

In the 32 months since the incident, more than 1,100 people have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach. Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.