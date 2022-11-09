PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — 8 On Your Side is hearing from neighbors of a man accused of making a pipe bomb. Authorities say the suspect unknowingly sold the pipe bomb to an undercover detective.

Court documents allege the pipe bomb was inside a home in Zephyrhills. They say the device was designed with the intent to kill.

According to federal prosecutors, the situation was so dangerous for neighbors that they built their case and arrested the suspect in just one day.

“The pipe bomb in this case was a destructive device,” said Roger B. Handberg, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Florida.

According to Handberg, last week, James John Hall told an acquaintance about the device.

What he didn’t know, was that his friend was a confidential police source.

The source notified law enforcement, unleashing a federal and state investigation.

“The case had to be built quickly,” Handberg said.

Prosecutors came up with a plan to get the bomb out of the home.

An undercover Pasco detective contacted Hall, and purchased the bomb, in an effort to protect the community.

Hall is facing various charges for allegedly making, possessing and distributing a pipe bomb.

“This suspect was methodical and savvy,” said Craig Saier, Special Agent in Charge at the Tampa Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms.

“There were also privately made firearms or ghost guns recovered during the search.”

8 On Your Side knocked on the door of Hall’s home. A woman inside had no comment and asked us to leave.

Alex Sutherland has lived next door for a year.

“He was always pretty nice to me … I would never think that he had all that going on,” he said.

Investigators say Hall contemplated using the pipe bomb to target a person he was angry with.

Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco says Hall not only made dangerous devices, investigators believe he was willing to sell them to just about anybody.

“There was no known ideology with this individual that was involved,” said Sheriff Nocco.

“We did something before something bad could’ve happened.”

Hall is presumed innocent. The charges are serious. Hall is facing up to 30 years in prison. Federal authorities say the investigation is ongoing.