Pasco County libraries to offer printed unemployment applications for pickup

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – In an effort to help residents struggling during this challenging time, Pasco County libraries will offer printed Florida unemployment benefit application forms for pickup outside of the entrance of five locations.
Starting Friday, April 17, the forms will be made available at the following locations:
- Hudson Regional Library, 8012 Library Rd, Hudson, Florida
- Regency Park Library, 9701 Little Rd, New Port Richey, Florida
- South Holiday Library, 4649 Mile Stretch Rd, Holiday, Florida
- Land O’ Lakes Library, 2818 Collier Pkwy, Land O’ Lakes, Florida
- Hugh Embry Library, 14215 Fourth Street, Dade City, Florida
Once completed, you can mail the application to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity at the address listed on the form.
If you are unable to visit a library in person and would like a blank application form by mail, please contact virtualservices@pascolibraries.org or through the “Ask A Librarian” feature.
The libraries are otherwise closed to the public.
LATEST STORIES:
- President Trump taps members of Congress to help reopen economy, 5 from Florida
- Pinellas County nursing home reports outbreak of COVID-19
- Hillsborough County first responders thank local healthcare workers
- 3 arrested for stealing 31 rolls of toilet paper
- Soldiers hold modified military funeral at Arlington National Cemetery