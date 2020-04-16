Pasco County libraries to offer printed unemployment applications for pickup

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – In an effort to help residents struggling during this challenging time, Pasco County libraries will offer printed Florida unemployment benefit application forms for pickup outside of the entrance of five locations.

Starting Friday, April 17, the forms will be made available at the following locations:

Hudson Regional Library, 8012 Library Rd, Hudson, Florida

Regency Park Library, 9701 Little Rd, New Port Richey, Florida

South Holiday Library, 4649 Mile Stretch Rd, Holiday, Florida

Land O’ Lakes Library, 2818 Collier Pkwy, Land O’ Lakes, Florida

Hugh Embry Library, 14215 Fourth Street, Dade City, Florida

Once completed, you can mail the application to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity at the address listed on the form.

If you are unable to visit a library in person and would like a blank application form by mail, please contact virtualservices@pascolibraries.org or through the “Ask A Librarian” feature.

The libraries are otherwise closed to the public.

