Pasco County K9 dies after medical issue

Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that one of its K9s, K9 Strong, died of a medical issue.

According to the PCSO Facebook page, the narcotics detection K9 died on Dec. 10 at the age of 6.

“PSO, and especially her partner, will miss K9 Strong dearly and we’re grateful for her dedicated service to the citizens of Pasco County,” the sheriff’s office said. “Rest well, K9 Strong. You’ll be profoundly missed.”

The K9 had been with the sheriff’s office since 2016. She would have turned 7 on Jan. 14.

