Pasco County issues local state of emergency ahead of Dorian

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County has declared a local state of emergency in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian.

The order allows the County Administrator and Emergency Management Director to waive everyday procedures in order to order evacuations and better perform public work and do other functions such as hiring workers and using volunteers.

The move comes one day after Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency for 26 Florida counties.

The local state of emergency will be in effect for seven days or until it’s rescinded by the country administrator.

Those needing assistance should call 727-847-2411.

LATEST STORIES: