Pasco County issues boil water notice for 2 schools, several neighborhoods

Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Utilities has issued a precautionary boil water notice, impacting roughly 450 customers.

The affected locations include:

  • River Ridge High School
  • River Ridge Middle School
  • Rosewood of River Ridge
  • Sabalwood of River Ridge
  • River Ridge Country Club

Officials say the water system in this area lost pressure today when an independent contractor working at the intersection of Town Center Road and Emery Drive in New Port Richey hit a water main. Pasco County Utilities crews are working to repair the pipe.

As a precautionary measure, all water used for drinking or cooking should be boiled for at least one minute. Icemakers should be turned off, and any ice made within the past 12 hours should be discarded.

Pasco County Utilities says this precautionary boil notice will remain in effect until normal water service is restored and tests show the water is safe for drinking and cooking – a rescind notice will
be posted at that time.

For more information about services and water quality please visit PascoCountyUtilities.com.

