Dozens of firefighters show up for one of their own at Pasco County Commission meeting.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. ( WFLA) — Dozens of firefighters from across Florida showed up to the Pasco County Commission meeting Tuesday to support one of their own.

Dixon Phillips with Local 4420 Firefighters Union shares one of their members was diagnosed with invasive skin cancer over a year ago and has yet to receive financial support from the county under Florida’s Firefighter Presumption Bill.

The bill covers a firefighter who has served more than five years if they develop one of the 21 cancers listed under the statute. It provides them with full reimbursement of any out-of-pocket costs plus $25,000 at diagnosis and more.

Invasive skin cancer is one of the cancer diagnoses covered under the state, but the Pasco County Commission is challenging the bill’s language.

“Basal cancer is noninvasive,” explained Jack Mariano, Pasco County Commission Vice Chair. “It’s on the skin. They freeze it when they take it off. It’s not a lot of danger to it, and that’s where the question was. Does the legislation take it that far?”

Local Firefighters Union 4420 filed a lawsuit against the county for not providing their member with benefits under the bill. In March, the county filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

“All the years served and all of the people he’s helped save don’t mean a thing to you if you don’t do what’s right,” Phillips told Commissioners.

In two weeks, commissioners will meet for a private litigation assessment to discuss their decision further.