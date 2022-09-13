TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Fire Rescue received a donation of steel from the World Trade Center from the Tunnels to Towers Foundation on Tuesday.

The donation honors the victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The donation was given at the groundbreaking of the first home at the “Let’s Do Good Village” in Land O’ Lakes.

The Tunnels to Towers Foundation will build 100 homes in the village.

All homes in the community are mortgage-free and given injured veterans and first responders, as well as Gold Star and First Responder families.

(WFLA Photo)

The community will have an ADA-compliant gym and pool, movie theater, basketball and pickleball courts, meeting rooms, playgrounds and more.

The Tunnels to Towers Foundation honors the sacrifice of firefighter Stephen Siller, who gave his life saving others in the Twin Towers.