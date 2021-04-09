Pasco County fire crews battling large brush fire in Holiday

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Firefighters are working to put out a brush fire in Pasco County near Anclote High School.

The fire is on Banner Stone Court and Blue River Drive.

The fire is about approximately fifteen acres and fire rescue officials have several engines and brush trucks placed in the area to protect homes.

Currently residents in the area have been placed on alert, but no evacuations have been ordered.

A cause for the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.

