PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man is behind bars after a suspected DUI crash Sunday in Pasco County that killed two dogs and left another man with three broken limbs, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Arrest documents allege Wilfredo Reyes Jr., 51, of Tampa, was intoxicated when his Jeep crossed the center line of SR-52 around 9 p.m. and crashed head-on into a Ford Ranger near Shady Hills Road.

When troopers arrived, they found Reyes’ Jeep overturned and the Ranger pickup with “severe” front-end damage. Troopers said one dog in each vehicle died in the crash.

Documents noted that Reyes had bloodshot, watery, and glassy eyes. An opened Tito’s vodka bottle was also found in plain view inside his Jeep.

Troopers said the driver of the Ranger pick-up suffered “severe” injuries, breaking three of his four limbs, suffering severe facial trauma, and major blood loss. The man also had to be placed on a ventilator.

Reyes reportedly mumbled to troopers he didn’t remember anything about the crash. Authorities said they detected the smell of alcohol in his breath.

Three hours after the crash, a nurse took a forced blood draw, which returned a blood-alcohol level of .268, according to the report. The legal limit in Florida is .08.

While the trooper was filling out paperwork, Reyes wanted to sign himself out of the hospital, but he was eventually arrested and taken to the Pasco County jail, according to the report.

Reyes was charged with driving under the influence with serious bodily injuries and animal cruelty.