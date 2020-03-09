Pasco County DOH offering free HIV, Hepatitis C testing throughout March

Pasco County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
HIV AIDS TESTING

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 7: A client places an oral swab into a solution to complete an HIV test during a free HIV testing event at by the Whitman-Walker Health February 7, 2012 in Washington, DC. Whitman-Walker Health held the event to observe National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health in Pasco County is offering HIV and hepatitis C testing to the public at several locations throughout March 2020.

A full calendar of dates can be seen below with some testing centers also offering Hepatitis A vaccines:

Results from the rapid tests will be available in 20 minutes. If you have any questions you can contact the Florida Department of Health in Pasco County at 727-619-0260 or visit their website.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Coronavirus Q&A: Global health expert answers questions live on WFLA Now

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Q&A: Global health expert answers questions live on WFLA Now"

Police: Driver shot, killed while traveling on I-75 in North Port area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Driver shot, killed while traveling on I-75 in North Port area"

the Rays manager on status of Blake Snell

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Rays manager on status of Blake Snell"

WFLA NOW: Global health expert talks coronavirus, answers viewer questions after new cases confirmed in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFLA NOW: Global health expert talks coronavirus, answers viewer questions after new cases confirmed in Florida"

Best products to disinfect home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Best products to disinfect home"

Sarasota adds more roundabouts to help traffic, make roads safer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota adds more roundabouts to help traffic, make roads safer"

3 dead after cement truck crash on I-75 in Sarasota

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 dead after cement truck crash on I-75 in Sarasota"

Hero dog locates missing Chihuahua

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hero dog locates missing Chihuahua"

Monday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Midday Weather Update"

Publix implements limit on cleaning product purchases due to coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Publix implements limit on cleaning product purchases due to coronavirus concerns"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss