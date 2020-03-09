Pasco County DOH offering free HIV, Hepatitis C testing throughout March

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 7: A client places an oral swab into a solution to complete an HIV test during a free HIV testing event at by the Whitman-Walker Health February 7, 2012 in Washington, DC. Whitman-Walker Health held the event to observe National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health in Pasco County is offering HIV and hepatitis C testing to the public at several locations throughout March 2020.

A full calendar of dates can be seen below with some testing centers also offering Hepatitis A vaccines:

Results from the rapid tests will be available in 20 minutes. If you have any questions you can contact the Florida Department of Health in Pasco County at 727-619-0260 or visit their website.

