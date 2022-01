PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman last seen Saturday morning.

The sheriff’s office said Nivea Nafaa, 44, was last seen around 9 a.m. She is believed to be in the Wesley

Chapel area.

Nafaa is described as being five feet three inches tall and is around 150 pounds.

If you know where she is, call the sheriff’s office non-emergency line at 727-847-8102, option 7 or send online tips at PascoSheriff.com/tips.