PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing endangered woman after she was last seen Saturday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, Novia Jarrett, 40, was last seen around 10 a.m. in the Abby Brooke Cir. area of Wesley Chapel.

Jarrett is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to police, Jarrett may be driving a dark green Toyota Camry with a Florida temporary tag of DHB2514 and a flat tire.

Anyone with information on Jarrett’s whereabouts is asked to call the Paso Sheriff’s office non-emergency line at 727-847-8102, option 7. Tips can also be reported online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.