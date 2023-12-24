PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing, endangered Spring Hill woman, who officials said hasn’t been heard from since Saturday night.

Angela Warren, 48, of Spring Hill, was last heard from on Dec. 23 around 11:30 p.m. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, with strawberry blonde hair and green eyes.

According to the sheriff’s office, Warren may be in the Spring Hill area.

Photo courtesy of the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s non-emergency line at 727-847-8102, option 7. Tips can also be made online here.